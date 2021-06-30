K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $302,000 Position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,903 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

VVOS stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Vivos Therapeutics Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

