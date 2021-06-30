K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $139,000 Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

