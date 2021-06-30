Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.