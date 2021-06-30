Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

