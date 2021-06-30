Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $679,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.