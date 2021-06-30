4,277 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.94 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

