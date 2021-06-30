Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

VIG opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

