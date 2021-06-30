Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

