Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.