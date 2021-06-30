AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

