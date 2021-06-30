Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

