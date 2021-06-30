Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Drops By 68.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

