Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.