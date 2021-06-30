PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE PD opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

