Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2217 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

