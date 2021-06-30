Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,367 shares of company stock worth $2,566,323. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.