$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

