Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 9,452 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

