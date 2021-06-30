Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ameresco by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

AMRC stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.