Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 25,940 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

