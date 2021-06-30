Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.20. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

