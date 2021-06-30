Algert Global LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.