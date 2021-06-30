Algert Global LLC Invests $465,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

