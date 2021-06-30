TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $84,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

