ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 642,092 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on IO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

