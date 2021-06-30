Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.