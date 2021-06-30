Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.92. Strattec Security shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 13,750 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.