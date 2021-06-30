Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.20. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

