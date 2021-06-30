Franklin Resources Inc. Has $71.13 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $71,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

