National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.