National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of First Republic Bank worth $45,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

