United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.