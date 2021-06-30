TD Asset Management Inc. Has $68.08 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Avery Dennison worth $68,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

