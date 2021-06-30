TD Asset Management Inc. Has $65.04 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $65,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. FIL Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

