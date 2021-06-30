G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

GIII opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

