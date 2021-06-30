GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 87.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.15 million and a P/E ratio of -90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

