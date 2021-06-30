Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (AHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ashtead Group (LON: AHT) in the last few weeks:

6/25/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 5,280 ($68.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock.

5/30/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,368 ($70.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,006.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,452 ($71.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

