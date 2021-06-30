Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (AHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ashtead Group (LON: AHT) in the last few weeks:
- 6/25/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 5,280 ($68.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,368 ($70.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,006.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,452 ($71.23).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.
