BTMX Hits Market Capitalization of $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

