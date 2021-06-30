UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,794 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Illumina worth $207,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $479.18 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

