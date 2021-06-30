TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TTDKY opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. TDK has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.48.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts predict that TDK will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

