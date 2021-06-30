Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 595.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

TRRSF stock opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $133.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from $33.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $35.00 to $43.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $29.75 to $39.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$39.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.