Comparing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get BRP alerts:

BRP has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.8% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.49 $271.93 million $4.02 19.40 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 12 0 2.86 ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $108.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.78%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Summary

BRP beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.