Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.89 and traded as low as C$5.78. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 388,095 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$414.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

