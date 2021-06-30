Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.00

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $37.49. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 2,138 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 94.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

