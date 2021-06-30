Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) versus Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Head-To-Head Survey

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience -3.76% 7.42% 3.75%

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Harvard Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 3.29 -$7.81 million $0.07 120.00

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harvard Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

