Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

TNEYF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

