Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

