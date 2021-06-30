Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $389,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM stock opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.