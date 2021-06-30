Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $437,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,287 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 354,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

