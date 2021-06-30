Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $276,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $543,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

BWMX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Betterware de Mexico Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.